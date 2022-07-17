VIP Living Exhibits Tour

Join an in-depth VIP tour of the Virginia Living Museum with James Weinpress, Senior Director, Living Exhibits. James shares his knowledge of animal behavior, management, and care of the museum’s diverse population. Possible topics covered are venomous snakes, our alligator, Sarge, the bobcat, a deep sea isopod, jellyfish, lined seahorses, red wolves, the Chesapeake Bay Aquarium, and food preparation in the commissary, and more.

Dates: 12:00p.m. on June 12, 19, July 3, 17, August 7, 21, and September 4, 18.

Duration of activity: 1 hour.

Capacity: up to 8 participants

Guest Tip: Comfortable shoes, lots of walking, no age minimum.