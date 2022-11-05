Vintage Market

to

McReynolds Athletic Complex 412 Sports Way, Yorktown, Virginia 23692

If you enjoy restored old furniture, shopping for vintage clothing and jewelry, or filling your home with one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces—you don’t want to miss this event.

Browse the McReynolds Athletic Complex to search for collectibles, antiques, art, accessories, and unique home décor. Adding to the festive ambiance will be live entertainment and food trucks.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.

Info

McReynolds Athletic Complex 412 Sports Way, Yorktown, Virginia 23692
Art & Exhibitions, Markets
757.877.2933
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Vintage Market - 2022-11-05 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Market - 2022-11-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vintage Market - 2022-11-05 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vintage Market - 2022-11-05 09:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular