Vintage Market

If you enjoy restored old furniture, shopping for vintage clothing and jewelry, or filling your home with one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces—you don’t want to miss this event.

Browse the McReynolds Athletic Complex to search for collectibles, antiques, art, accessories, and unique home décor. Adding to the festive ambiance will be live entertainment and food trucks.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.