Kick-off the holidays at Village at Leesburg annual Tree Lighting Festival! Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in front of the WISH Tree-The only interactive tree of its kind on the East Coast, for a day of family friendly entertainment from local performance groups, carolers, cookie decorating with The Conche, carriage rides, ice skating, and more.
Village at Leesburg Tree Lighting Festival
Village at Leesburg 1602 Village Market Blvd. , Virginia 20175
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
Nov 15, 2022