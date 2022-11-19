Village at Leesburg Tree Lighting Festival

to

Village at Leesburg 1602 Village Market Blvd. , Virginia 20175

Kick-off the holidays at Village at Leesburg annual Tree Lighting Festival! Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in front of the WISH Tree-The only interactive tree of its kind on the East Coast, for a day of family friendly entertainment from local performance groups, carolers, cookie decorating with The Conche, carriage rides, ice skating, and more.

Info

Village at Leesburg 1602 Village Market Blvd. , Virginia 20175
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Village at Leesburg Tree Lighting Festival - 2022-11-19 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Village at Leesburg Tree Lighting Festival - 2022-11-19 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Village at Leesburg Tree Lighting Festival - 2022-11-19 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Village at Leesburg Tree Lighting Festival - 2022-11-19 16:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular