Naval Museum to Host Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration

The Hampton Roads Naval Museum will host a ceremony on March 29, 2022, at 1145 a.m. as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The intent of this free ceremony is to provide U.S. Navy personnel and the public with an appropriate event to remember the service and sacrifice of the nation’s Vietnam veterans. Organization, participation, and attendance at this event in in fulfillment of the directives found in NAVADMIN 061/22.

Following a presentation of colors, Rear Admiral Brendan McLane, Commanding Officer of Naval Surface Force Atlantic will offer opening remarks. Vietnam War Veteran Captain Eddie Lee Duckworth, USN (Ret.) will also speak on his service as a naval aviator with HA(L)-3 “Seawolves” during the war. The ceremony will close with a recognition of veterans in attendance. Attendees are invited into the museum to see the exhibit “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975” after the brief ceremony.

A total of 1.842 million Sailors served in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The Navy suffered a loss of 1,361 Sailors killed and 4,178 wounded during the 11-year war.

The event is free, and open to the public. Servicemembers planning to attend should wear the uniform of the day, and business casual attire is requested for members of the public.

The event will be held at the Nauticus Theater on the Second Floor of the Nauticus Building located at One Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510 starting promptly at 11:45 a.m. Parking for this event is available at any of the City of Norfolk parking garages within walking distance. Attendees should proceed directly to the second floor of the Nauticus building.

Questions can be directed to Tom Dandes, Special Events Coordinator at Thomas.M.Dandes.Civ@us.navy.mil or via phone (757) 322-3106. Media inquiries can be directed to Max Lonzanida, Public Affairs Officer at Max.Q.Lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil or via phone at (757) 322-2986.