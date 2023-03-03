Vienna Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 12, 2023. Celebrating its second year, the event will showcase the culinary breadth of the town's dining community.

The highly anticipated Spring program will feature 50 participants from restaurants to fast-casual eateries throughout the Town of Vienna. This is the largest number of participants to date for this Vienna restaurant dining campaign. During the week-long event, participating restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe menus of $25 for lunch/brunch and $35-40 for dinner per person. In addition to the curated menus, specialty restaurants, and eateries will offer discounted a la carte dining providing food lovers the opportunity to further explore Vienna’s culinary scene.

Vienna Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Town of Vienna Economic Development Division. The goal of the dining program is to expose visitors and area residents to the Town of Vienna, increase the number of guests each eatery welcomes during this week, and increase brand recognition for participating restaurants and the Vienna community.

Diners are encouraged to follow at @ExploreViennaVA on Instagram and Facebook and tag #ViennaRestaurantWeek. For more information, visit exploreviennava.com/restaurantweek.