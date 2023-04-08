Vienna Light Orchestra Presents: "A Tribute to The Greatest Showman & More!"

Richmond, VA - Saturday, April 8th, 2023 - Quite simply a musical phenomenon like no other, surrounded by over two thousand flickering candles and the melodic sounds they sparkle to, the Vienna Light Orchestra will make two appearances in Richmond, Virginia.

A sensory elegant affair held at the Byrd Theatre, the concert will highlight the works of the musical phenomenon “The Greatest Showman,” and so much more! Accompanying the Vienna Light Orchestra’s world-class ensemble are notable renowned vocalists, dueling violins, and cellos. Performing twenty-two works, the sensory experience is a unique mix between theater and concert spectacular. We are not your typical classical music concert!

Ticket prices for the concert range from $45 to $125 per person and is recommended for audience members ages six years and older. The venue doors open one hour before the show.

Saturday, April 8th at 3:00 or 7:00 PM at the Byrd Theatre

TICKETS:

https://viennalightorchestra.com/48-richmond-va

Tentative Program:

Chim Chim Cher-ee (Mary Poppins)

Sun Rise Sun Set (Fiddler On The Roof)

Think of Me (Phantom of the Opera) Vocalist (Mary Matsler)

Eidelweiss (Sound of Music)

Somewhere (West Side Story) Vocalists

O Mio Bambino Caro (A Soprano Aria from the Opera Gianni Schicchi) Vocalist (Vanessa Rodriguez)

Memory (Cats)

The Greatest Show (Greatest Showman) Vocalists

A Million Dreams (The Greatest Showman)

Come Alive (The Greatest Showman) Vocalists

The Other Side (The Greatest Showman)

Never Enough (The Greatest Showman) Vocalist (Anja Nissen)

This is Me (The Greatest Showman) Vocalists

Rewrite the Stars (The Greatest Showman)

From Now On (The Greatest Showman) Vocalists

Tightrope (The Greatest Showman)

...And more!

All performances by VIENNA LIGHT ORCHESTRA

For the safety of our audience members and performers, all candles are flameless.