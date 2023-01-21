"Victorian Inspired Earrings Workshop"

Instructor: Y'vonne Page-Magnus

Date/Time: Saturday, January 21 from 6-9pm

Cost: $35 Del Ray Artisans member / $45 Non-member; plus a $25 Supply Fee

Class size: 4-20 participants

(Register by midnight on January 15)

Step into a time period featuring the most diverse jewelry: 1837 - 1901. During this one-of-a-kind workshop, design and make four pairs of earrings using beautiful findings, semi-precious stones and crystals inspired by the Victorian Era. Add your own style to each pair of earrings with guided instruction along the way. Learn easy wire wrapping techniques that can also be applied to future jewelry making projects.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.