Vermiculture Workshop

Vermiculture Composting Workshop

Pricing: $75 non-members, $65 for members

Meet at front desk, does not include museum admission

In this workshop, you’ll create your own vermiculture - or worm - composting bin. These bins are low effort, produce no odor, and take up little space in your home or garage, but can have a big impact on your environmental efforts! Join us as we lead you through creating a vermiculture bin and give you tips for maintaining it before you head home. One registration includes all materials for one bin.

Maximum 10 families

Recommended for families or adults; individuals under 18 must have an adult with them.