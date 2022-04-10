VBC's 2022 Hangover Brunch // Getaway Bash + Coffee Beer Release

If we're finally going to be able to throw an in-person anniversary party, then you know we're going to wrap it all up with our first Hangover Brunch in three years too...

Join us on Sunday, April 10th for VBC's 2022 Hangover Brunch! This (almost) annual Getaway Bash is traditionally hosted the day after our Freeversary Celebration (Saturday, April 9th).

Wind down and vibe with us after a great day of beers & cheers. We'll have a soulful soundtrack by the Zack Salsberry Trio from 1-4 pm. We'll have heaping helpings of hearty offerings from Not Your Routine Poutine (including BRUNCH POUTINE). And we'll be debuting a brand new Coffee Beer — Flight City!

This small batch Coffee Brown Ale is brewed with our Edge District neighbors over at Column 15, and it hits the taps at VBC starting on 4/10 at Noon. Plus: the return of limited edition VBC coffee mugs too!

Wake up. Party on! Wind down.

#VBCturns6 ☕🍺 #TheEdgeDistrictVA