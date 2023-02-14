Valentines Day During World War II

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

With war and destruction an everyday part of American life, both soldiers and civilians were trying to keep spirits and hopes up. And what better way to do that than to celebrate the season of love? Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Crystal Coon as she looks at Valentine’s Day during WWII, their love letters, and the homesickness that came with years of war and being separated from loved ones.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hVsednI5RUG5t0YVOWar5A

Short link: https://bit.ly/3wmhUCN

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Valentines Day During World War II - 2023-02-14 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Day During World War II - 2023-02-14 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Valentines Day During World War II - 2023-02-14 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Valentines Day During World War II - 2023-02-14 10:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-Nov/Dec

Most Popular