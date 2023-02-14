Valentines Day During World War II

With war and destruction an everyday part of American life, both soldiers and civilians were trying to keep spirits and hopes up. And what better way to do that than to celebrate the season of love? Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Crystal Coon as she looks at Valentine’s Day during WWII, their love letters, and the homesickness that came with years of war and being separated from loved ones.

