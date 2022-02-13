Valentine's Piano Concert with Mark Valenti

The Floyd Center for the Arts, in partnership with Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival, will present a Valentine’s Piano Concert on Sunday, February 13th, beginning at 3 pm. Share an afternoon of romantic music with your special valentine! This first concert in the 2022 Concert Series will feature Pianist Mark Valenti, as he delivers compositions by Franz Schubert, Darius Milhaud, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Claude Debussy.

A classically trained musician, Mr. Valenti has performed in France, Belgium, Hungary and Luxembourg as well as for former First Lady Barbara Bush in Washington, D.C. His music has aired live on WFMT classical radio.

The afternoon's musical journey is set to begin with 'Sonata in A Major' by Franz Schubert, a work of pure lyricism, with gentle shifts from major to minor, light to shade. The journey will end with a rendition of Claude Debussy’s 'L'isle Joyeuse,' a piece whose musical depiction was inspired by a Jean-Antoine Watteau painting, 'Voyage to Cythera,' which celebrates love.

After the performance, concertgoers are welcomed to stay for the Valentine's themed reception which follows. The afternoon is sure to draw the magnetism of the heart for all who attend.

Concert tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $15 for students. Ticket sales are final, and non-refundable except in the event of concert cancellation or rescheduling.

To promote Covid safety, masks will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated attendees.

Concert Tickets are Available Online, by Phone, or in Person:

https://www.floydartcenter.org/concerts

540-745-2784

220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd, VA 24091