Valentine Meat Juice Bloody Mary Mix Launch Party

The Valentine 1015 E. Clay St. , Virginia 23219

The Valentine’s founder Mann S. Valentine II crafted a medicinal beef extract in 1870 to remedy his wife Ann’s poor health. He marketed it as “Valentine’s Meat-Juice,” which was a hit as both a dietary supplement and as a flavoring. Now, we’re revising his original recipe to create Valentine’s Meat Juice Bloody Mary Mix!

Join us for the first tasting of our new Bloody Mary Mix and hear more about the Meat Juice that started a museum.

Registration is required.

Parking is available on the street or in the MCV Visitor Parking Deck.

