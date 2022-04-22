ValeArts Spring Art Show and Sale, 'Colorful Journeys'

ValeArts Spring Show & Sale, 'Colorful Journeys'

Twice a year, art lovers flock to the Old Vale Schoolhouse in the quiet Northern Virginia neighborhood of Oakton. ValeArts biannual show is a celebrated weekend tradition for twenty-six years. The upcoming exhibit, Colorful Journeys, will be bursting in springtime colors at this historic venue. The event takes place on April 22-24, 2022, 10am to 6pm and is open to the public.

Admirers of all ages are welcome to view paintings in oil, watercolor, mixed media, encaustic, and acrylic to delight the eye and stir the senses. All paintings are for sale.

Regular show goers pack the house when the doors open on Friday. Why? Because this is local art at its best and these patrons don't want to miss out!

ValeArts was established in 1996 by ten talented artists working in a variety of mediums. Today the core members are Laura Barringer, Andrea Cybyk, Diana Eichler, Lorrie Herman, H. Jenna Klimchak, Cathleen Lawless, Linda Lovell, and Kim T. Richards. Loudoun County artists, Leanne Fink and Anne Stine, have been invited to exhibit with the group for the Spring show. From abstract to realist, these painters represent local art at its best.

Mark your calendar! Colorful Journeys, this 2022 ValeArts spring show, only comes around once. And that's April 22-24 at the Historic Vale Schoolhouse, 3124 Fox Mill Road, Oakton, VA 22124 (conveniently located at the corner of Vale and Fox Mill Roads). Hours each day are from 10am to 6pm. Free entry.