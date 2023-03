We have a great line up of speakers and workshops for the VaHomeschoolers 2023 [un]Convention! We also have a fabulous group of exhibitors and a variety of homeschool resources, give aways, robotics demonstrations, food trucks, & MORE!

And if that isn't enough fun, admission to the exhibits of The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is included in registration!

Register today to join us! May 7th from 10am-5pm at The Museum of History & Culture!