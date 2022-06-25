Kick off the start of summer at the 12th Annual Virginia Summer Solstice Wine Festival on June 25 from 11am-6pm at Lazy Days Winery. Celebrate great wines from local Virginia wineries, live music on two stages, great festival foods, craft vendors, belly dancers and more! Wine tasting tickets include a souvenir glass. Tasting tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Admission is free for kids 12 and under. No dogs allowed, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, one sealed water bottle per person.
VA Summer Solstice Wine Festival
LAZY DAYS WINERY 1351 N. AMHERST HWY-US 29, Amherst, Virginia 24521
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
May 31, 2022
