VA Summer Solstice Wine Festival

Kick off the start of summer at the 12th Annual Virginia Summer Solstice Wine Festival on June 25 from 11am-6pm at Lazy Days Winery. Celebrate great wines from local Virginia wineries, live music on two stages, great festival foods, craft vendors, belly dancers and more! Wine tasting tickets include a souvenir glass. Tasting tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Admission is free for kids 12 and under. No dogs allowed, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, one sealed water bottle per person.