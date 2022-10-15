VA Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival

A celebration of the Czech & Slovak culture, its families, who came to Prince George just after the Civil War and settled on abandoned farms. Their descendants continue as community leaders. There will be traditional foods (Jidlo) for lunch, a wonderful selection of baked goods for sale, Czech Beer (Pivo), wonderful music & dancing, agricultural exhibits, and genealogical information. It is on the grounds of the Prince George County Regional Heritage Center in the 1883 Courthouse, which presents the stories of the County's history going back to its break from one of VA's original shires in 1703. Free admission, you pay for food & beer, plenty of parking.