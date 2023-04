A variety of emotions were felt when the war in Germany ended on May 8, 1945. Joy was tempered by the memory of those we lost combined with a new focus on winning the war in the Pacific. Join Virginia War Memorial Director of Education Jim Triesler as he explores this momentous time in history.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r0Crpfp6QT2hyMZz5C0t-A

Short link: https://bit.ly/3KeztME