Are you ready for a swingin’ good evening of music, dancing, and good company? Put on your dancing shoes, bring your dance partner, and come on out to The George Washington Foundation’s Centennial Celebration Event: USO Night at Historic Kenmore!

Live music performed by the Fredericksburg Big Band and dance performances by Dance FXBG: Lindy in the ‘Burg! Dance the night away on the lawn of the Historic Kenmore Mansion. Slow down and enjoy home-style food and a beverage. Learn about the efforts of the ladies of Kenmore to support their men in uniform during World War II as we honor our veterans today.

Hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks included with admission. Alcoholic beverage tickets available for purchase on site for $6.00.

ADMISSION:

$35.00 – General Public

$25.00 –Veterans & Active Military

Plus processing fee.