The 2022 Upperville Colt & Horse Show presented by MARS EQUESTRIAN™ is the oldest horse show in the U.S. and will celebrate its 169th year this June 6 through 12.

Founded in 1853 as a one-day show to encourage better breeding and care of horses, the show has grown to a weeklong tradition with thousands of equestrian and equine pairs competing in a variety of competitive disciplines. Many of the continent’s top professional riders as well as amateurs compete under the spectacular setting featuring the famous oaks at Grafton Farm—the same location as 1853.

The UCHS is an FEI CSI4* event that attracts hundreds of world-class equestrians year after year. The equine and human athletes compete in disciplines ranging from international level show jumping, hunters and equitation to local ponies, in-hand conformation classes, and women in traditional, elegant sidesaddle. In addition to its CSI4* designation, the competition boasts a Premier/AA and Jumper Rating Six classification with US Equestrian, is sanctioned by the Virginia Horse Shows Association and the Maryland Horse Shows Association and is a World Championship Hunter Rider recognized show. UCHS is also one of a handful of qualified Heritage Horse Shows across the United States.

The week-long show culminates on June 12 with the excitement of the $216,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4* featuring top world-class equestrians. The day’s entertainment includes junior and amateur riders, a hat contest and the Horses & Horsepower car show. Vendors throughout the show offer a variety of food as well as equestrian, sporting, and fashionable clothing, milliners, tack and leather goods, jewelry, art and hand-crafted gifts. The venue is beautifully located in the heart of Virginia’s hunt country.