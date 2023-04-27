The United States as the “Defender of Democracy” (1898)

Join us for an unforgettable livestream event hosted by the Virginia War Memorial - Gratitude: Veterans of the Vietnam War. This event is a unique opportunity to hear from veterans of the Vietnam War, including Wilbert Hobson who bravely served with the 101st in the Ashaw Valley, and Destiny Nguyen, whose father served in the Army of the Republic of Vietnam. The Vietnam War was a complex and often misunderstood conflict, but this livestream will shed light on the deep gratitude that the South Vietnamese have for American Vietnam War Veterans.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2EyhKY9JSZmYrIzWGsfoOQ