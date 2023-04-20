The United States as the “Defender of Democracy” (1898)

When surveying the structure of American history, the Spanish-American War was the hinge that swung open the door into international affairs. After winning the war with Spain, America would enter the twentieth century as an Empire. April 21st marks the 125th anniversary of the “splendid little war” that forever changed America. VWM Director of Education Jim Triesler will lead us on a journey back to the Spring and Summer of 1898, a time that is often forgotten in modern-day America.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9fJJZsQNRPerPWHWMGo2Yw

Short link: https://bit.ly/3lhxPAo