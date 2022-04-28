Unfinished Business -- Art Exhibit/Solo Show -- Sandhi Schimmel Gold

Chasen Galleries presents a solo show featuring the fine art created by Sandhi Schimmel Gold. Sandhi is the original junk mail upcycler; many of her works are made entirely of junk mail, postcards, packaging and other paper ephemera. Her work is in private, corporate and museum collections around the world. In recent months, Sandhi has been creating improvisational paintings; portraits and abstracts that are "unfinished," as well as numerous paper mosaic collages. The opening will feature many pieces that will only be on display and available for purchase for a limited time.