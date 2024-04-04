Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25-$65, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Featuring only ukuleles and the voices of its performers, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain returns for an unforgettable evening. Fresh and entertaining, both modern and old-fashioned, the orchestra is best known for playing versions of famous rock songs and film themes, sometimes in amusing new ways. Performing for 30 years and counting, the orchestra is not only a British institution, but a worldwide phenomenon.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/ukulele-orchestra.html