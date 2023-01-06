Twelfth Night at Kenmore: A Dramatic Performance

Experience the candlelight, music, and decorations of a colonial Christmas … and the uncertainty of Revolution.

In Twelfth Night at Kenmore, it is early January 1776 and the first Christmas that Fielding and Betty Washington Lewis celebrate in their newly built home. In the 18th century, December 25 was just the start of Christmas, a twelve-day celebration that ended on Twelfth Night. This final night was the most festive of the holiday season, if not of the entire year! Twelfth Night 1776 is not the usual joyous atmosphere, however. The Revolutionary War brings fear, doubt, and frustration to the Lewis family, their friends, and Kenmore’s enslaved community.

View dramatic scenes by costumed actors in the first-floor rooms of Kenmore with special musical performances by Colonial Faire.

This year after the conclusion of the performance, enjoy a festive eighteenth-century cooking demonstration in the kitchen dependency building. Heather Baldus and Mara Kaktins will show and discuss cooking techniques, holiday treats, and share about the lives of the enslaved cooks at Kenmore.

Twelfth Night ticket holders also receive access to the Wee Christmas Exhibit.

Performance Times: 4:15, 5:00, 5:45, 6:45, 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS

Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged.

$20.00 – adults

$10.00 – students (ages 6-17)

Free – children (ages 5 & under)

plus processing fee

LOCATION

Historic Kenmore

1201 Washington Avenue

Fredericksburg, VA 22401