Turtle Magic Clay Workshop (Ages 6-11 – Register Now)

Sun June 18 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm EDT

$50 – $55

Instructor: Diana Manchak

Date/Time: Sunday, June 18 from 9am-12pm

Cost: $40 Del Ray Artisans member / $45 Non-member; plus a $10 Supply Fee

Class size: 8-12 participants

(Register by midnight on June 12)

Children ages 6-11 are invited to design and create a one-of-a-kind keepsake turtle. Students will use stoneware clay to hand-build a turtle by forming shapes from soft clay in different patterns and learn how to make limbs and head to complete their turtle. We will use a variety of basic clay techniques that are the foundation for all clay work.

Students will select a glaze color or two and the instructor will dry and fire each turtle and return the finished pieces for pick up at the gallery.

Register youth ages 6-11 for this workshop. Have an older child? Youth ages 12+ and adults should attend the separate Ceramic Turtle Workshop.

Please wear clothes appropriate for art projects or bring a smock. Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.