Trick or Treat? Halloween on the Home Front

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

As war raged on in Europe and the Pacific, American children were doing their best to keep their spirits up at home. But with rationing and vandalism fears, could Halloween still be enjoyed on the home front? Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education, Crystal Coon, as she discusses Halloween during World War II, how it changed, and what staples of the holiday have stayed throughout the years.

