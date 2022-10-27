Trick or Treat? Halloween on the Home Front

As war raged on in Europe and the Pacific, American children were doing their best to keep their spirits up at home. But with rationing and vandalism fears, could Halloween still be enjoyed on the home front? Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education, Crystal Coon, as she discusses Halloween during World War II, how it changed, and what staples of the holiday have stayed throughout the years.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DtwMckAMSwCG59rSqsX9jQ

Short link: https://bit.ly/3xq1lGK