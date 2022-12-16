Trail Town Twirl Contra Dancing

The town of Damascus is hosting a contra dance series, the Trail Town Twirl, in partnership with caller Warren Doyle of the Appalachian Folk School. Live music for the dance on December 16th is by Bob Kogut and Friends. The dance is open to all and includes a beginners' lesson beforehand at 7pm. Pay at the door; sliding scale of $5-15. Dances will also be held quarterly in 2023: March 24, June 23, and September 22. Located at the Rock School Auditorium on S Shady Avenue.