Tragedy in Richmond: The Crash of Flight 201/8

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

On November 8, 1961, Imperial Airlines flight 201/8 was transporting new recruits for the United States Army to Columbia, South Carolina for training. A drop in engine fuel pressure caused the need for an emergency landing at Byrd Field near Richmond, Virginia. At 21:24, the plane crashed into trees and engulfed in flames. Seventy-seven passengers and crew lost their lives. It was the second largest civilian airplane crash in American History to date. Virginia War Memorial Director, Dr. Clay Mountcastle, will explore this tragic event and the impact that it had on airplane safety.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r3NKqUU0SxChv6rg0hlfMQ

Short link: https://bit.ly/3DZt7hx

