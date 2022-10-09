I Am Tourism Ambassador Academy

Are you passionate about the Richmond Region history? Do you believe in the power of Richmond’s stories? Join us for the Richmond Ambassador Academy, presented in partnership with Richmond Region Tourism.

This free, six-week course will provide you with the skills you need to plan, create and execute engaging Richmond history tours. As a member of the Richmond Ambassador Academy, you will gain a strong foundation in Richmond history, a greater knowledge of the connection between the region’s past and present and an understanding of this dynamic field. Participants will leave with a skill-set perfect for the local tourism industry and an endorsement from Richmond Region Tourism as an Ambassador Guide.

This course runs every Sunday between October 9 – November 13 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. The first class will meet at the Valentine, and the rest of the classes will meet at various locations throughout the Richmond region. It is open to all; no prior tour or history experience is necessary. Current and prospective tour guides are particularly encouraged to attend.

Register here for IAT Ambassador Academy or email Deanne Ralston, Community Relations Coordinator for Richmond Region Tourism, at dralston@visitrichmondva.com.