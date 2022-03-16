Tour: Buckingham and Prince Edward Counties: Civil Rights Sites

In the spirit of our new publication, Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality (order your copy at ShopVirginiaHistory.org), which is based on our popular 2019 exhibition of the same name, we will travel to Buckingham and Prince Edward counties to learn about the people and events that contributed to Brown v. Board of Education (1954), the landmark Supreme Court decision desegregating school in the United States.

Farmville, Virginia played an important part in this nation's civil rights struggle. The Robert Russa Morton High School was the site of a historic civil rights action by the students at this segregated public school. Initiated by 16-year-old Barbara Johns, the 1951 Moton Student Strike produced three-fourths of the plaintiffs in the Brown v. Board of Education.

This trip includes guided tours of the Robert Russa Moton Museum, a National Historic Landmark, along with Curdsville Community Center, Ellis Acres Memorial Park, and Union Grove One Room School to learn more about this landmark legal case, the history of Civil Rights in Education, and the leading role their citizens played in America’s transition from segregation toward integration.

Photo at right: Opening Day Free School, 1963: ©Corbis/Bettmann

