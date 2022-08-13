Touch-a-Truck NRV 2022

The New River Valley Home Builders Association’s focus for Touch-A-Truck NRV is to allow children to become familiar with Building Industry careers by offering an educational opportunity to explore trucks, tractors, heavy machinery and to interact with the people who build, protect, and serve the NRV. Join us by becoming part of the Touch-A-Truck NRV experience!

Touch-a-Truck NRV

Saturday, August 13th

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

(Horn & Siren Free 10:00AM - 12:00 PM)

Uptown Christiansburg, Back Parking Lot (NRV Mall)

782 New River Road, Christiansburg

Tickets:

$2 per Individual Adult/Child Ticket

$5 per Family Ticket (valid for up to 4 attendees)

Children 2 and under are free

Save time at the door by purchasing your ticket ahead of time online!

Ticket Sales Begin July 1