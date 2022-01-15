The Totality of Time Lusters the Dusk

In this immersive installation, artist Lauren Fensterstock transforms a gallery within the Chrysler Museum of Art into a darkened and glittering cosmos.

Using the labor-intensive technique of mosaic, Fensterstock encrusts her three-dimensional sculptures of a comet and three rain clouds with a mixture of materials, including crystals, black glass, obsidian, onyx, and hematite. These sculptures are suspended from the ceiling, hovering over a lush garden landscape of black cut-paper grass and Plexiglas lakes. The installation invites the viewer into a mysterious world that transcends the earthly and heavenly realms.