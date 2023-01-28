Join the Frontier Culture Museum and the Blue Ridge Children's Museum for Toddler time this January and February. This program is donation based and open to all children ages 18 months - 6 years old.

Each session will have two sections, the first will be from 10 AM - 11 AM, and the second will run from 11 AM - 12 PM. Each section will include the same activities for that day.

All children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program.

On January 28th, we will be looking at Pottery.

What do you cook your food in? Today, we use metal pots on the stove, but in the past people often cooked their food in pots made out of clay. Africans, American-Indians, and Europeans, all had pots like that, and we will learn about the similarities and differences. You can also get your hands dirty and make your own little pot.

To reserve your space, please call 540-332-7850.