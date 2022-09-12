Toddler Time: River Explorers (3-4yr)

Do you have a budding explorer in your family? Introduce them to the joys and wonders of the James River. During this session, your child will experience play and exploration of Maymont’s “Run of the River” exhibition in The Robins Nature Center, plus a story, a craft and a visit with one of Maymont’s animals. Your toddler might even make a few new friends!

Note: The Robins Nature Center is closed to the general public on Mondays. An educator will meet you at the front door to let you in.

For ages 3 – 4 years old; adult must accompany child. (If a younger sibling is in attendance, they must be able to remain in a baby carrier.) This program is also offered for ages 18 – 24 months at the same time.