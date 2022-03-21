Toddler Time: Nature Adventures

to

The Robins Nature Center 2201 Shields Lake Drive, Virginia 23220

Don’t let the winter chill put an end to your child’s nature adventures—come to Maymont to explore nature at The Robins Nature Center. During this session, your child will experience free play, a story, a craft and a visit with one of Maymont’s animal ambassadors. You and your toddler might even make a few new friends!

Note: The Robins Nature Center is closed to the general public on Mondays. An educator will meet you at the front door to let you in.

Ages 18 months-4 years; adult must accompany child.

This program is also offered on January 10, January 24, February 7, February 21 and March 7.

Program parking is available at The Robins Nature Center. Please meet at the front door.

Safety guidelines will be in place, based on the Commonwealth’s applicable regulations at the time of the program.

Info

The Robins Nature Center 2201 Shields Lake Drive, Virginia 23220
Kids & Family, Parents
8043587166
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Toddler Time: Nature Adventures - 2022-03-21 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Toddler Time: Nature Adventures - 2022-03-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Toddler Time: Nature Adventures - 2022-03-21 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Toddler Time: Nature Adventures - 2022-03-21 10:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular