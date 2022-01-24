Toddler Time: Nature Adventures

Don’t let the winter chill put an end to your child’s nature adventures—come to Maymont to explore nature at The Robins Nature Center. During this session, your child will experience free play, a story, a craft and a visit with one of Maymont’s animal ambassadors. You and your toddler might even make a few new friends!

Note: The Robins Nature Center is closed to the general public on Mondays. An educator will meet you at the front door to let you in.

Ages 18 months-4 years; adult must accompany child.

This program is also offered on January 10, February 7, February 21, March 7 and March 21.

Program parking is available at The Robins Nature Center. Please meet at the front door.

Safety guidelines will be in place, based on the Commonwealth’s applicable regulations at the time of the program.