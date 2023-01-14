Toddler Time at the Frontier Culture Museum

Join the Frontier Culture Museum and the Blue Ridge Children's Museum for Toddler time this January and February. This program is donation based and open to all children ages 18 months-6 years old.

Each session will have two sections, the first will be from 10 AM - 11 AM, and the second will run from 11 AM - 12 PM. Each section will include the same activities for that day.

All children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program.

January 14th will be looking at weaving.

Today, machines make most of the clothes that we wear, but for thousands of years, people made textiles by hand. During this Toddler Time, you can learn about how people in the past wove linen or wool to make clothes, and even practice your own weaving skills.