Introduce your little explorer(s) to the joys and wonders of spring at Maymont. During this session, enjoy story time, a craft and a visit with one of Maymont’s animals. Plus, you and your toddler might even make a few new friends!

For ages 18 months-4 years old; adult must accompany child.

This program is also offered on April 11, April 25 and May 23.

Additional Information

Free parking is available at the Maymont Farm.

Safety precautions will be in place.