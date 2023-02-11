Toddler Time #3

Join the Frontier Culture Museum and the Blue Ridge Children's Museum for Toddler time this January and February. This program is donation based and open to all children ages 18 months - 6 years old.

Each session will have two sections, the first will be from 10 AM - 11 AM, and the second will run from 11 AM - 12 PM. Each section will include the same activities for that day.

All children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program.

On February 11th, we will be looking at quilting.

Quilting has a long tradition in American culture. These beautiful pieces of art were used to tell stories, and to keep people warm. Often, more than one person worked on a quilt, and during this Toddler Time, you can design your own piece of fabric that will be part of a big beautiful quilt.

Call 540-332-7850 to reserve your child's spot today!