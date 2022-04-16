TIM MEADOWS with Laura High

Two shows at 6PM + 8:30PM

One of the longest-running cast members in the 41-year history of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, versatile comedian Tim Meadows crafted some of the series’ most memorable characters during his 10 years on the popular late night show. Such characters included Leon Phelps, The Ladies’ Man and Lionel Osbourne. He has been host of the fictional public affairs show, Perspectives, and does uncanny impressions of OJ Simpson, Ike Turner and Sammy Davis Jr. Meadows also played school principal in the hit comedy MEAN GIRLS and co-starred with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the blockbuster comedies GROWN UPS and GROWN UPS 2. Most recently Tim co-starred with Andy Samberg in POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING for Universal Pictures, and stars in the new Fox hybrid live-action/animated comedy from Chris Miller and Phil Lord SON OF ZORN.

Born in Highland Park, Mich., and raised in Detroit, Meadows studied television and radio broadcasting at Wayne State University before performing improvisational comedy at the Soup Kitchen Saloon. In 1985, Meadows relocated to Chicago, where he first joined Improv-Olympic, and then the legendary comedy troupe Second City. During his three-years at Second City, he wrote and starred in productions of The Gods Must Be Lazy, with Chris Farley; It Was Thirty Years Ago Today; and Flag Smoking Permitted in Lobby Only, gaining a loyal following with his sharp comedic talent. In 1991, Meadows achieved the dreams of comics nationwide when producer Lorne Michaels asked him to join SNL as a featured player. Nominated for an Emmy® as part of the show’s writing team that same month, he later made the transition to cast member status two years afterward.

Several years after appearing in a string of films based on Saturday Night Live sketches, including CONEHEADS and WAYNE’S WORLD 2, Meadows was offered his own chance at features. The 2000 release of Paramount’s THE LADIES MAN gave the eponymous hero Leon Phelps the opportunity to bring his Courvoisier-drinking romantic adviser to the big screen. That same year, he left SNL to join NBC’s prime-time line-up as a regular cast member on The Michael Richards Show, and in 2002, he joined the cast of the NBC sitcom Leap of Faith.

Meadows also co-starred in the Sony Pictures comedy WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY with John C. Reilly. Other films include JACK AND JILL, BENCHWARMERS, SEMI-PRO with Will Ferrell and ALIENS IN THE ATTIC with Kevin Nealon and Ashley Tisdale. He was series regular on The Bill Engvall Show and Glory Daze on TBS. Some of his other television credits include the NBC series MARRY ME starring as Casey Wilson’s father, The Office, The New Adventures of The Old Christine and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Tim also lends his voice to animated hit comedies, The Life & Times of Tim and Bob’s Burgers.

Laura High

Laura High is a New York based actor and comic. She has been on ‘I Love You, But I Lied’ on the Lifetime Movie Network. You can see her perform stand up all over the city at clubs like Comic Strip Live, Broadway Comedy Club, Caroline’s, and Brooklyn House of Comedy.

Must be 21 or older to attend.