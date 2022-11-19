Threelogy 2.0 Christian Morissette Erik Live in Virginia (FilTix)

Morissette, Christian, and Erik headline ‘Threelogy 2.0’ concert Live in Virginia (FilTix)

Join OPM singers Morissette, Christian, and Erik Live in Springfield Virginia this November 19.

Asia’s Premier Balladeer, CHRISTIAN BAUTISTA, Asia’s Phoenix, MORISSETTE AMON and the Philippines’ Prince of Pop, ERIK SANTOS band together once again in THREELOGY: PART 2. One of the first Filipino shows to go on tour, these powerhouse vocalists return to the USA after a string of sold-out shows earlier this year. Audiences clamored for more of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), Top 40 favorites and their own hit songs so they are back for Part 2!