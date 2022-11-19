Threelogy 2.0 Christian Morissette Erik Live in Virginia (FilTix)

to

West Springfield High School 6100 Rolling Road, West Springfield, Virginia 22152

Morissette, Christian, and Erik headline ‘Threelogy 2.0’ concert Live in Virginia (FilTix)

Join OPM singers Morissette, Christian, and Erik Live in Springfield Virginia this November 19.

Asia’s Premier Balladeer, CHRISTIAN BAUTISTA, Asia’s Phoenix, MORISSETTE AMON and the Philippines’ Prince of Pop, ERIK SANTOS band together once again in THREELOGY: PART 2. One of the first Filipino shows to go on tour, these powerhouse vocalists return to the USA after a string of sold-out shows earlier this year. Audiences clamored for more of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), Top 40 favorites and their own hit songs so they are back for Part 2!

Info

West Springfield High School 6100 Rolling Road, West Springfield, Virginia 22152
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Threelogy 2.0 Christian Morissette Erik Live in Virginia (FilTix) - 2022-11-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Threelogy 2.0 Christian Morissette Erik Live in Virginia (FilTix) - 2022-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Threelogy 2.0 Christian Morissette Erik Live in Virginia (FilTix) - 2022-11-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Threelogy 2.0 Christian Morissette Erik Live in Virginia (FilTix) - 2022-11-19 19:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular