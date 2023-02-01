"The Unseen World of Extreme Diving" (Free Zoom Talk)

Presenter: Matt Hansen

Date: Wednesday, February 1 from 7-8pm

Cost: None (FREE)

(Register by 6pm on February 1 to receive the connection info)

Join technical diving enthusiast Matt Hanson as he describes typically unseen environments in scuba. Matt will discuss the joys, hazards, and equipment associated with diving under ice or deeper than 130 feet. Divers must bring their own light and warmth, maintain the oxygen needed to support life while avoiding toxicity, and manage the risks as nitrogen goes from inert to both narcotic and hazardous. Matt will provide photographs, media, and stories from his own dives and resources for exploring the broader world of technical diving.

This free talk is held in conjunction with The Unseen art exhibit at Del Ray Artisans gallery (February 3-25, 2023).

The talk will be online through the Zoom platform. Registered participants will be sent the connection information via email one day in advance and approximately one hour before the talk. You may attend on a computer, tablet, or smartphone.