The Unseen Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Exhibit Dates: February 3–25, 2023

Opening Reception: Friday, February 3, 7-9pm

Join us for the opening reception of The Unseen art exhibit at Del Ray Artisans on Friday, February 3 between 7-9pm to meet the curator, Peter Michaels, and the artists. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite. This exhibit reveals what we typically cannot see.

Juried by renowned scientist and artist Michal Gavish, who recently returned from a residency in Seoul and a one-person show in New York City. She received her MFA in Painting and previously earned a PhD in Physical Chemistry. The Unseen piggybacks off Dr. Gavish’s work with microscopic structures in her art.

Come explore the hidden, under the surface, microscopic, imagined, or dreamt that make life so much richer. Through the exhibit local artists take us to myriad places—in their minds, their dreams, their dives, their experiments, their hopes, and their fears. Is the work of art what the artist intended or what you perceive…or both? After all, as philosopher Roland Barthes exclaimed in his 1967 seminal essay “The Death of the Author,” there isn’t an ultimate meaning. Experience The Unseen for yourself!

Plus save the date for these upcoming creative workshops and programs from Del Ray Artisans in February:

The Unseen World of Extreme Diving (Free Online Talk) on Wednesday, February 1 from 7-8pm (register by 6pm on February 1)

Life Drawing Session on Tuesday, February 7 from 7-9pm (drop-in)

Creative Book Club on Saturday, February 11 from 10am-12pm (drop-in)

Del Ray Urban Sketchers on Sunday, February 12 from 1-3pm (meet outside at St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub in Del Ray)

Beyond the Block: Experimenting with Nontraditional Printmaking Workshop Saturday, February 18 from 10am-12pm (register by February 14)

Partners in Art Evening on Tuesday, February 21 from 7-9pm (RSVP in advance)

Introduction to Paper Quilling Workshop on Saturday, February 25 from 10am-12pm (register by February 22)

The Artist's Way 6-Week Zoom Class on Sundays from 2-4pm starting on February 26 (register by February 22)

Program details and workshop registration available at DelRayArtisans.org/programs.

The Unseen art exhibit runs February 3–25, 2023 at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Gallery hours are Thursday 12-6pm, Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 12-6pm (closed the last Sunday of the month). Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible.

For more information, please visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits.

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.