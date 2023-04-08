Quite simply a musical phenomenon like no other, surrounded by over two thousand flickering candles and the melodic sounds they sparkle to, the Vienna Light Orchestra will make two appearances in Richmond, Virginia. A sensory elegant affair held at the Byrd Theater, the concerts will highlight the musical works of the musical phenomenon, “The Greatest Showman” and so much more! Slated for April 8th for two showtimes at 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm, the world renowned Vienna Light Orchestra will also delight fans with a collection of some of the world's most beloved musical classics. Often noted as “mesmerizing and transcendent,” the concerts are an intimate experience for all ages—from all walks of life, as they intentionally unite in a shared love for transcendent music.

Accompanying the Vienna Light Orchestra’s world-class ensemble are notable renowned vocalists, dueling violins, and cellos that rift lyrical leads from the beloved musical, The Greatest Showman. Performing twenty-two works, the sensory experience is a unique mix between theater and concert spectacular.

April 8. 2023 at 3:00 and 7:00

Ticket prices for the concerts range from $45 to $125 per person and is recommended for audience members ages six years and older. The venue doors open one hour before the show.

For more information, visit https://www.viennalightorchestra.com.