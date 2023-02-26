"The Artist's Way 6"-Week Zoom Class

Instructor: Sharon J. Burton

Date/Time: Sundays from 2-4pm, February 26–April 2, 2023

Cost: $250 Del Ray Artisans member / $300 Non-member

Supplies: Students should purchase their own copy of the book

Class size: 4-12 participants

(Register by midnight on February 22)

The Artist's Way, written by the brilliant Julia Cameron, is designed to help kickstart a creative life. It’s a wonderful course for aspiring writers, but also for dancers, cooks, lawyers, teachers, computer programmers, illustrators, parents, welders and anyone else looking to live a more well-rounded life.

Over the course of six weeks, we will be guided step by step through Cameron's creative process. The book is divided into 12 chapters. Each week we’ll read two chapters to work through the exercises on our own, then meet the following Sunday for group discussion. These group meetings are powerful and healing...helping to shed our fears and blocks to our creativity and creative practice.

You will learn the power of two tools for creativity:

The daily Morning Pages - Three stream of consciousness written journal pages that empty your head and heart of everything on your mind before starting the day.

The weekly Artist's Date - A once-weekly solo expedition to do something that enchants or interests you.

What you can expect from our 6 weeks together:

Learn to recognize, nurture and protect your inner artist.

Clarify your heart's creative dreams, as we arrive at clarity, we create change.

Gain freedom from the constant demand for more validity outside ourselves and examine the idea that money concerns are the ultimate creative block.

Art is not about thinking something up. It’s the opposite: it’s about getting something down. Instead of reaching for inventions, we learn to listen.

Blocked artists are not lazy, they’re blocked. Procrastination is not laziness, it’s fear. The need to be a great artist makes it hard to be an artist at all. This week, you will learn tools that involve taking creative risks, and these small risks teach you the courage that it takes to create.

As an artist, self-respect comes from doing the work. Artists do not need to be rich, only richly supported. We kill parts of ourselves when we fail to nurture the artist within.

The course will be held online via Zoom on Sundays from 2-4pm, starting February 26 through April 2, 2023. Participants will need to purchase their own copy of The Artist's Way by Julia Cameron.