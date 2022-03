Come out to Texas Roadhouse in Fredericksburg, Virginia on March 28th between 4-9pm to support Ohana Homefront Foundation!

While there you will have a chance to meet the OHF Co-Founders, Sarah Otto & Natalie Ealy, along with multiple other OHF family members!

Present the flyer (posted here in the event), digitally or on paper, to your server & Texas Roadhouse in FXBG, VA will donate 10% of your total food purchase to Ohana Homefront Foundation!