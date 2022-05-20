Tephra ICA Festival

Visit the Tephra ICA Festival this outdoors at the Reston Town Center, showcasing more than 200 artists presenting original works in fine art and craft. A headlining performance will be presented by critically acclaimed Trisha Brown Dance Company (TBDC), and a Family Art Park with be on-site offering free, social distanced friendly art projects.

The Tephra ICA Festival is free and open to the public May 20–22, 11am–6pm.

More information and a full weekend schedule can be found at tephraica.org/festival.

Art & Exhibitions, Dance, Festivals & Fairs
