Join Carlyle House Historic Park staff for a tour focusing on the experiences of the enslaved community at Carlyle House and his plantations. The guided tour will explore the historical context of slavery in 18th century Alexandria and the importance of ongoing research efforts to connect with descendants.

$20 per person Reservations are required as space is limited.

Having trouble registering? Please call 703-549-2997 or email carlyle@nvrpa.org