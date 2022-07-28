Attend the In-Person TECHEXPO Cyber Security Hiring Event on July 28th!

Showcase your skills, expertise & experience by interviewing face-to-face with leading Defense companies actively hiring for the hottest career opportunities.

Thursday, July 28th

12pm - 4pm

The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner Hotel

1700 Tysons Blvd, Old Dominion Ballroom, McLean, VA 22102

Register with code EC22: https://TechExpoUSA.com/event/cyber-072822/

A Secret Clearance or Above AND Cyber Security Experience is REQUIRED to attend this event.

Complimentary refreshments will be served.

If you are unable to join us, you can still submit your resume for employers to review by registering for the event on TechExpoUSA.com.

Please share this information with any security-cleared cyber professionals in your network who are qualified to attend.

Interview with confirmed companies including:

Boeing

Guidehouse

IntelligenceCareers

Leidos

National Reconnaissance Office / NRO

Software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University

TekSynap

…and more!

Hundreds of Job Opportunities are available including Test Engineers, Network Engineers, Java Developers, Data Scientists, Front End Developers, Software Engineers, Systems Administrators, Technical Writers, Cyber Security Specialists, and many more.

For details and to view all upcoming hiring events visit https://www.TechExpoUSA.com

Feel free to contact us with any questions at 212.655.4505 ext. 251 / Samantha@TechExpoUSA.com