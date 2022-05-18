Teacher Open House

Teachers are invited to a special evening Open House to be some of the first to see the Virginia Museum of History and Culture reopen after a two-year renovation. Members of the VMHC Education team will be on hand to answer questions about museum resources and new galleries. Attendees will be able to enjoy light snacks, drinks, and tour the newly opened exhibits, gift shop, and theater. This is a drop-in event that lasts from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Come when you can and stay as long as you want!